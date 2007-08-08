Time Warner Cable Launches VOD Day-and-Date in Texas

Time Warner Cable is making several Warner Bros. movies available on its video-on-demand platform in conjunction with their DVD releases.

Late Tuesday, the cable operator announced that Unaccompanied Minors and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are both available through VOD for $3.95 each to its customers in northern Texas, the same day they were introduced on DVD.

Such “day-and-date releases,” which film studios and cable operators began experimenting with last year, are seen as being a major benefit to cable’s VOD platform.

Time Warner also announced that another Warner Bros. movie, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, will be available on VOD next Tuesday, Aug. 14, in its Texas systems, also coincident with its DVD release.