Time Warner Cable, Journal Broadcast Extend Retrans Pact Through July 10
Time Warner Cable and Journal Broadcast Group have reached
an extension of their retransmission-consent contract, ensuring that six of the
company's stations will remain on the MSO's systems through July 10.
The parties faced the expiration of the retrans contract
covering stations in Wisconsin, Nebraska and California at 11:59 p.m. on June
30. The pact now remains intact at least through July 10 as the station owner
and cable operator continue to negotiate.
On their websites, the stations -- WGBA (NBC) and WACY (MNT)
in Green Bay; WTMJ (NBC) in Milwaukee; KMTV (CBS) in Omaha; and KMIR (NBC) and
KPSE (MNT) in Palm Springs -- had indicated that discussions were ongoing. But
they also warned Time Warner Cable customers about the possibility that the
channels could go dark.
That won't happen now at least through the early part of
July
"We remain in discussions with Journal,
but there is no risk that customers' viewing will be interrupted at this time,"
said Time Warner Cable in a statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.