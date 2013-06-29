Time Warner Cable, Journal Broadcast Extend Retrans Pact Through July 10

Time Warner Cable and Journal Broadcast Group have reached

an extension of their retransmission-consent contract, ensuring that six of the

company's stations will remain on the MSO's systems through July 10.

The parties faced the expiration of the retrans contract

covering stations in Wisconsin, Nebraska and California at 11:59 p.m. on June

30. The pact now remains intact at least through July 10 as the station owner

and cable operator continue to negotiate.

On their websites, the stations -- WGBA (NBC) and WACY (MNT)

in Green Bay; WTMJ (NBC) in Milwaukee; KMTV (CBS) in Omaha; and KMIR (NBC) and

KPSE (MNT) in Palm Springs -- had indicated that discussions were ongoing. But

they also warned Time Warner Cable customers about the possibility that the

channels could go dark.

That won't happen now at least through the early part of

July

"We remain in discussions with Journal,

but there is no risk that customers' viewing will be interrupted at this time,"

said Time Warner Cable in a statement.