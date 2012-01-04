Time Warner Cable Inks Ohio Retrans Deal

Time Warner Cable reached a retransmission consent agreement with Dispatch Broadcast Group Wednesday, agreeing to carry its Columbus, Ohio broadcast station and two digital channels as part of the deal.

TWC agreed on Wednesday to a deal that allows it to continue carrying CBS affiliate WBNS. As part of the deal the MSO also agreed to carry two WBNS digital channels -- ONN (The Ohio News Network) statewide and Doppler 10 Now, a 24-hour weather channel, in the Columbus market.

The agreement also covers Dispatch Broadcasting's WTHR (Channel 13) in Indianapolis, Ind. on Bright House Cable in that market.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. The Dispatch Broadcast Group includes WBNS-TV, WBNS-AM/FM, Ohio News Network and Radio Sound Network in Columbus, Ohio; WTHR-TV and WALV-LP in Indianapolis, Ind.; Dispatch Interactive Television in Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis, Ind.