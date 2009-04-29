Time Warner Cable Grows Beyond Analysts' Expectations in Q1

Time Warner Cable, in its initial reporting period after fully separating from parent Time Warner Inc., trounced analysts' expectations for the first quarter, gaining 36,000 basic subscribers and staying ahead of consensus estimates in other key metrics.

Most analysts had expected the second-largest cable operator to lose basic video customers in the first quarter - consensus estimates were a loss of 77,000 subscribers. While that was behind the 55,000 basic additions in the first quarter last year and subscriber growth in digital, high-speed data and phone slowed in the most recent period, it well outpaced consensus estimates.

For the full story from Multichannel News, click here.