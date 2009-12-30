Time Warner Cable Gives Tips For Getting Fox Shows Online, Over The Air
As Time Warner Cable's retransmission-consent dispute with Fox heads toward a New Year's Eve deadline, the cable operator is telling subscribers how they can watch the programmer's shows using an over-the-air antenna or visiting Web sites like Hulu and Fox.com.
