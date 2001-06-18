Time Warner Cable flameout

Darkness fell a little too early on Sunday evening for 800,000 Time Warner cable customers in New York City.

A Time Warner Cable spokesman confirmed that a transformer fire at the company's headquarters disrupted service on Sunday night. TV screens went dark from about 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m and deprived Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn viewers of the end of the U.S. Open, the early innings of the Subway Series rematch between the New York Yankees and Mets, as well as Sex and the City. About 100,000 digital cable subscribers had to wait until 10 or 10:30 before their service was restored. Time Warner has about 1.1 million subscribers in New York.

- Allison Romano