Time Warner Cable Files Retrans Petition

Time Warner Cable said late Tuesday, March 9, that it has filed its petition to the FCC asking it to "fix" the retransmission consent system by instituting arbitration for impasses and preventing TV stations from pulling their signals during dispute resolution.

"In today's filing, the 14 petitioners asked the FCC to implement new dispute resolution mechanisms -- such as compulsory arbitration or an expert tribunal -- and require continued carriage of broadcast signals during negotiations or disputes, to help ensure uninterrupted programming for consumers. The petitioners implore the FCC to act expeditiously to help prevent further consumer harm," said Time Warner Cable in a statement.

As earlier reported, Time Warner Cable is joined in the petition by a coalition of satellite operators, the American Cable Association, Bright House Networks, Cablevision, Charter Communications, DIRECTV, DISH, Insight Communications, Mediacom Communications, the Organization for the Promotion and Advancement of Small Telecommunications Companies (OPASCO), Public Knowledge, Suddenlink Communications and Verizon, as well as New America Foundation.