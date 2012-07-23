Time Warner Cable Faces New Retrans Battle

Shortly after ending its nine-day impasse

with Hearst Television, Time Warner Cable is gearing up for another

retransmission consent battle, this time with four Meredith Corp., stations in

Kansas City, Mo.; Springfield, Mass.; and Nashville, Tenn.

Time Warner Cable

reached a retransmission consent agreement with 15 Hearst Television

stations in 13 markets on Friday, after the stations had been dark to its

customers for about nine days. The latest battle involves Meredith stations in

Kansas City, Mo. (KCTV-CBS and KSMO-MyNetwork TV), Springfield, Mass., (WSHM-CBS);

and Nashville, (WSMV-NBC).

On its website, KCTV said that it would go dark to Time

Warner Cable customers at midnight on July 25 of a deal is not reached.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.