Time Warner Cable Faces New Retrans Battle
By Mike Farrell
Shortly after ending its nine-day impasse
with Hearst Television, Time Warner Cable is gearing up for another
retransmission consent battle, this time with four Meredith Corp., stations in
Kansas City, Mo.; Springfield, Mass.; and Nashville, Tenn.
Time Warner Cable
reached a retransmission consent agreement with 15 Hearst Television
stations in 13 markets on Friday, after the stations had been dark to its
customers for about nine days. The latest battle involves Meredith stations in
Kansas City, Mo. (KCTV-CBS and KSMO-MyNetwork TV), Springfield, Mass., (WSHM-CBS);
and Nashville, (WSMV-NBC).
On its website, KCTV said that it would go dark to Time
Warner Cable customers at midnight on July 25 of a deal is not reached.
