Time Warner Cable Extends Raycom Retrans Pact

While its battle with Fox broadcasting rages on, Time Warner Cable said Wednesday that it has extended its retransmission consent agreement with Raycom Media for several stations in the South and Midwest until Jan. 15.

Raycom, based in Montgomery, Ala., has stations in eight Time Warner Cable markets: Honolulu; Wilmington and Charlotte, N.C.; Columbia and Myrtle Beach S.C., Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio. Those stations are affiliates of NBC, CBS, and Fox.

"We have an extension with Raycom until Jan. 15," Time Warner Cable spokeswoman Maureen Huff said. "We expect a deal to be done by then."

