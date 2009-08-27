Time Warner Cable Deals 12 Nets Into Web-TV Game

Time Warner Cable isn't ready to start testing "TV Everywhere" yet,

but the operator is trying to signal it's fully embracing the concept

by announcing deals with a dozen programmers to provide content for

soon-to-be-launched online-video beta trials.

The cable company

expects to test TV Everywhere in the next few months with about 5,000

subscribers, after a round of technical trials. Time Warner Cable has

lined up Time Warner Inc.'s TBS, TNT and HBO; CBS; NBC Universal's

Syfy; BBC America; Rainbow Media's AMC, WE tv, IFC and Sundance

Channel; Discovery Communications; and Smithsonian Channel.

Click here for the full article on www.multichannel.com.