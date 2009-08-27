Time Warner Cable Deals 12 Nets Into Web-TV Game
Time Warner Cable isn't ready to start testing "TV Everywhere" yet,
but the operator is trying to signal it's fully embracing the concept
by announcing deals with a dozen programmers to provide content for
soon-to-be-launched online-video beta trials.
The cable company
expects to test TV Everywhere in the next few months with about 5,000
subscribers, after a round of technical trials. Time Warner Cable has
lined up Time Warner Inc.'s TBS, TNT and HBO; CBS; NBC Universal's
Syfy; BBC America; Rainbow Media's AMC, WE tv, IFC and Sundance
Channel; Discovery Communications; and Smithsonian Channel.
