Time Warner Cable Chairman Joe Collins takes over the reins of NCTAs board of directors, replacing Time Warner Vice Chairman Ted Turner, whose term expired.

Time Warner Cable Chairman Joe Collins takes over the reins of NCTA's board of directors, replacing Time Warner Vice Chairman Ted Turner, whose term expired. Vice Chairman will be Michael Willner, president of Insight Communications; secretary is Jerald Kent, president and CEO of Charter Communications; and treasurer is John Rigas, president, CEO and chairman of Adelphia Communications Corp.
