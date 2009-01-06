Time Warner Cable, CBS Ink Retrans Deal

Time Warner Cable has struck a retransmission consent deal with CBS, the two companies said Tuesday.

The deal covers CBS' owned and operated TV stations, Showtime, and includes programming for Time Warner time shifting video services Start Over and Look Back, as well as video on demand programming.

"The CBS Television Network and Showtime are an essential component of any meaningful programming lineup," said CBS President Les Moonves in announcing the deal. "We are pleased that Time Warner Cable and its subscribers will continue to enjoy our programming for many years to come."

The deal follows one last week in which Time Warner Cable and CBS corporate sibling Viacom came to terms on carriage of cable networks.