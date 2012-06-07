Time Warner Cable, Block Reach Retrans Pact

After five-plus days of service disruption in Louisville, Time Warner Cable and Block Communications have reached a retransmission-consent accord.

Following the expiration of a contract on May 31, the signals for WDRB (Fox affiliate, channel 41) and WMYO (MyNetwork TV, channel 59) were pulled. However, Block and Time Warner Cable reached a retransmission-consent pact, also pertaining to digital channels 41.1 (Antenna TV) and 58.2 (My Family TV), that restored the stations on Wednesday afternoon. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The disconnect stemmed from a pricing dispute. Time Warner Cable has said that it offered to carry the two Louisville stations at the same price its predecessor cable company in the area, Insight Communications, paid for the channels, but was rebuffed by Block Communications' demand for higher prices.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.