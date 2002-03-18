Time Warner Cable adds digi-net

Time Warner Cable is adding French network TV5 as a premium service on its

New York City system.

Time Warner already offers TV5 in San Francisco and Kansas City. (AT&T

Broadband carries it in Los Angeles).

Digital-cable subscribers in New York will pay an additional $9.95 per month

for TV5, while analog customers will pay $12.95.

The analog package also includes International Channel and News World

International.

TV5 execs, citing French consulate estimates, said there are a half million

French speakers in the New York area.