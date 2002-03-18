Time Warner Cable adds digi-net
Time Warner Cable is adding French network TV5 as a premium service on its
New York City system.
Time Warner already offers TV5 in San Francisco and Kansas City. (AT&T
Broadband carries it in Los Angeles).
Digital-cable subscribers in New York will pay an additional $9.95 per month
for TV5, while analog customers will pay $12.95.
The analog package also includes International Channel and News World
International.
TV5 execs, citing French consulate estimates, said there are a half million
French speakers in the New York area.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.