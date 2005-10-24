Time Warner Bulks Up on NBC U Content

NBC Universal inked a multi-faceted carriage agreement with Time Warner. The cable company renewed its carriage of USA Network and will carry high-definition network Universal HD; young Latino-targeted network mun2; Telemundo Puerto Rico; and video on demand content from NBC’s cable networks.

Additionally, programs from NBC and its cable networks will be enabled with Time Warner’s new “Start Over” feature when it launches later this year. The service allows Time Warner customers to re-start shows already in progress.

Under the deal, NBC programming will be carried on demand by Time Warner, including content from NBC News (Nightly News and Meet the Press, and cable shows (MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews and The Abrams Report and CNBC’s Mad Money and Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo.

NBC Universal already has deals in place with Time Warner for cable networks Sci Fi, CNBC, MSNBC and Bravo. The entertainment giant will develop interactive ventures for Time Warner and participate in trials on new technology under other terms of the deal.