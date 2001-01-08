Time Warner Boosts VOD in Tampa

Time Warner Cable is using Concurrent Computer's server technology to deliver video-on-demand services to a total of 130,000 digital subscribers in its Tampa Bay-area system. Concurrent's MediaHawk Broadband VOD System is being used in a distributed architecture consisting of 36 video servers installed at Time Warner's Tampa Bay Division in 34 hubs and two regional digital headends. The MPEG-2-based system can support more than 15,500 simultaneous compressed video streams and can store roughly 160 (100-minute) movies. Concurrent's system is also used for commercial VOD at Time Warner's Oceanic Cable operation in Hawaii.