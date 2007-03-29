Time Warner Boosts New York HD Lineup

Time Warner Cable says that the high-definition signal of My Network TV affiliate WWOR will now be available throughout its New York and New Jersey systems, which serve some 1.4 million customers, on Channel 709.

TWC customers in Staten Island will also be to watch three additional new HD channels (provided they have an HD set-top): MTV in HD on Ch. 718; A&E in HD on Ch. 746; and Fox Sports New York (FSNY) in HD, which offers coverage of the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders of the NHL, on Ch. 748.