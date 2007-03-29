Time Warner Boosts New York HD Lineup
By Glen Dickson
Time Warner Cable says that the high-definition signal of My Network TV affiliate WWOR will now be available throughout its New York and New Jersey systems, which serve some 1.4 million customers, on Channel 709.
TWC customers in Staten Island will also be to watch three additional new HD channels (provided they have an HD set-top): MTV in HD on Ch. 718; A&E in HD on Ch. 746; and Fox Sports New York (FSNY) in HD, which offers coverage of the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders of the NHL, on Ch. 748.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.