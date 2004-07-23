Time Warner, Belo Pull Plug on Channels

Time Warner Cable and Belo Corp. have pulled the plug on their joint-venture cable news channels in San Antonio and Houston and ended their partnership in a third channel in Charlotte, N.C.

The Texas operations go dark immediately, meaning the loss of 190 full- and part-time jobs, but the Charlotte operation, News 14 Carolina, will continue as a stand-alone run by Time Warner Cable, which also has stand-alone cable news channels in New York City, Albany, Rochester, and Syracuse, all New York; Raleigh, N.C., and Austin, Tex.

Time Warner says the Raleigh and Charlotte operations will "work together to create greater efficiencies."

Time Warner says it remains committed to local cable news as a community service and a business, but that the channels in the Belo partnership weren't drawing a sufficient audience to make that business viable.

Belo pointed to the existing news competition in the markets, including from its own stations (KHOU-TV Houston, KENS-TV San Antonio and WCNC-TV Charlotte), that made it "tough to gain a foothold," said Belo President, media operations, Jack Sander.