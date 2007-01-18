Time Warner Aims to Fortify Cable Brand
Time Warner to Fortify Cable Brand (WSJ)
With a geographic monopoly and core product most Americans can't do without, Time Warner Inc.'s cable-TV division has never worried much about marketing.But now, as it focuses on businesses that face much stiffer competition -- such as telephone and high-speed Internet services -- the company is scrambling to build a stronger brand to counter the telecommunications industry's savvy marketers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.