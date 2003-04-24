Time Warner adds HITN
Time Warner Cable has added the Hispanic Information & Telecommunications
Network to its Spanish-language digital tier in New York and New Jersey.
HITN, a Hispanic public broadcasting network, offers Spanish-language news,
cultural, how-to and children's programming.
