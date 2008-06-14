Time for Promax '08

Promax/BDA, the nation's largest television marketing confab, meets in New York June 17-19 at the Hilton New York, with several panels and concurrent network affiliate marketing meetings.

Special speakers this year include FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, but as usual, Promax reaches out to unusual speakers one wouldn't quite associate with a media marketing conference.

This year, those include CNN's Wolf Blitzer, civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and futurist Nicholas Negroponte.

Among the highlights of this year's show is the DTV Transition Symposium, and another panel about reinventing ways to market the local news, often the centerpiece of stations' promotional efforts. Also on tap is a primer on ratings, called Nielsen 101.

On June 18, B&C and Multichannel News also bestow the annual Brand Builders Awards at Promax.

Look for full coverage and video highlights of the Promax conference on B&C's Website at www.broadcastingcable.com.