Time Creates Multimedia Division

Time Inc. 's Time4 Media has created a new entertainment division, Time4 Entertainment, to coordinate the distribution of Time TV, video, and film properties on traditional and new-media platforms. It will be headed by independent film exec and former RKO Pictures President Paul Speaker.

Time's TV assets include outdoor/adventure TV series and documentaries; This Old House; and sports videos. In addition, speaker will develop TV, video, DVD and film properties from Time brands including Golf, Popular Science, Field & Stream, Outdoor Life, Ski and Yachting.

“Although traditional media is our focus," said Speaker, "we fully plan to exploit the numerous distribution platforms that continue to drive new business including digital, mobile, and the Web."

