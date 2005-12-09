Time Change For FCC Nomination Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has moved the start time of its FCC nomination hearing.

The Dec. 13 hearing will start at 10:30 a.m. instead of 10.



The culprit was likely a scheduling conflict with one of the two committee co-chairman, but maybe that extra half-hour will give the White House enough time to propose a nominee to the seat vacated by Republican Commissioner Kathleen Abernathy on Friday.

The administration has nominated Tennessee regulator Deborah Taylor Tate to fill former FCC Chairman Michael Powell's vacant seat, and Democrat Michael Copps to a second term. Both are expected to get swift confirmation following the Tuesday hearing.

But at press time there was as yet no name for the Abernatty seat, which would leave Chairman Kevin Martin with a two-two tie after the confirmations of Tate and Copps. For the moment, however--likely for only a few days--Martin will be the lone Republican on the three-member commission, flanked by Copps and Jonathan Adelstein.



