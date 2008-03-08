Timberlake Will Produce Pilot
By Ben Grossman
Ben Silverman wants to bring sexy back to NBC, so he is turning to the guy who has claimed to do that already in the music business.
NBC ordered a pilot script for My Problem With Women, an adaptation of a Peruvian comedy that Reveille and Justin Timberlake are teaming up to produce. Timberlake will serve as an executive producer for the first time on a scripted television project.
The show is about a young bachelor who sees a therapist to try and figure out his romantic problems. It is based on Mi Problema Con Las Mujeres, which has been sold to 20 countries around the world.
