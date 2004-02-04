Timberlake, Jackson Still Slated for Grammys

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson will both appear on the 46th Annual Grammy Awards as planned, which air on CBS this Sunday.

The National Association of Recording Arts & Sciences said Timberlake will perform and Jackson will present, and some sort of tape delay—length to be determined—will protect CBS affiliates and audiences from any inappropriate audio or video.

Besides the exposure of Jackson’s breast during last Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, award winners and presenters have had a hard time keeping their language clean on stage in recent months.

Nicole Richie, Bono and Diane Keaton each had highly publicized gaffes.

Indecency has been in Washington’s sights over the past few months, and Sunday’s Super Bowl antics took place just as Washington was coming off a week in which the FCC levied fines on radio giants Clear Channel and Infinity, and the House Telecommunications Subcommittee held a hearing on the subject.