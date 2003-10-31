Timberlake, ABC Get in Sync
Pop star Justin Timberlake has signed a deal with ABC Sports to contribute original music for ABC’s NBA coverage as well as star in the network’s promotional NBA campaign. Timberlake also will occasionally appear on air as a special correspondent for the NBA and other sports.
This isn’t Timberlake’s first foray into sports coverage—he also appeared on TNT’s Inside the NBA
with ex-Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson and has been involved with the NBA All-Star Weekend
for the past two years.
After fronting the multi-platinum pop group, N’Sync, Timberlake has launched a successful solo career with pop hits such as Like I Love You
, Rock Your Body
and Senorita
.
