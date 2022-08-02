Tim Ryan, KDFW Dallas Anchor, Sets Retirement

Tim Ryan, anchor of Good Day on KDFW Dallas, announced his retirement. He’s spent 33 years at the station. His last day is August 26.

"I always loved running into Tim in the hall, talking about the latest big story and the viewers’ reactions, his bicycling and travel passions and, always, his family,” said Kathy Saunders, KDFW Dallas VP/general manager. “Tim’s character is woven into the fabric of Good Day. We wish him and his family a great next chapter. He will be missed."

Known as Fox 4, KDFW is part of the Fox-owned group. Ryan has anchored Good Day since 1996. He shares the anchor desk with Lauren Przybyl. On Fridays, Good Day features Ryan’s Tell It to Tim segments, where viewers weigh in on the news.

"I am grateful beyond words for my time here at Fox 4 and for the many wonderful people I have come to know and respect as friends and colleagues,” Ryan said. “As a reporter, I have been privileged to travel the nation and the world; to see amazing things and places and meet people from every walk of life. The memories are unforgettable (and the stories get a little better every time I retell them.) Since 1995 I have been privileged to be a part of Good Day, which has become the ‘go to’ place for morning news in DFW.

"To the thousands of viewers who treat us like family, 'Thank you!'" Ryan added. "You are in very good hands with Lauren [Przybyl], Evan [Andrews, meteorologist], Chip [Waggoner, traffic reporter] and the amazing Good Day team." ■