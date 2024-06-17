Tim Ingram Named VP and GM at Nexstar’s Baton Rouge Stations

Tim Ingram has been named VP and general manager of WGMB-WBRL-KZUP Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The stations are a Fox affiliate, a The CW affiliate and an independent, respectively. He starts immediately and reports to Mike Vaughn, senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar Media Group.

Ingram will also oversee Nexstar’s operational agreements with White Knight Broadcasting to provide services for WVLA, the NBC affiliate in the market.

Ingram was VP and general manager of WVUE New Orleans from 2015 to 2020.

Ingram comes from Gray Television, where he was senior VP/local media, with oversight of 16 markets. Eric Thomas was the previous general manager at WGMB-WBRL-KZUP.

“Bringing Tim to Baton Rouge and an area that he knows and understands extremely well is exciting,” Vaughn said. “He’s established a lengthy track record of success, has great experience, and will be able to immediately connect with viewers and advertisers. Tim is a leader and an innovator, and the perfect choice to guide our broadcast and digital operations in Baton Rouge. I am very much looking forward to working with him.”

The Nexstar stations in Baton Rouge share the website BRProud.com.

“I am grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity in an area that I know well and love,” Ingram said. “The company’s local operations in Baton Rouge have a legacy of service to the community and great programming from Fox and The CW. There is room for growth and I see a lot of opportunity ahead, especially as we head into the fall election cycle.”

He added, “Nexstar’s scale and cross-platform advertising solutions give us a distinct advantage over our competitors in the market. I can’t wait to get started.”

In 2019, Ingram was recognized as General Manager of the Year by B+C.