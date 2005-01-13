Tim Green to Host Affair

Fox Sports commentator and former National Football League star Tim Green will become the new Maury Povich, hosting Twentieth’s reincarnation of syndicated magazine show A Current Affair, said Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer of Twentieth Television (both Twentieth and Fox are owned by News Corp.).

Green joins a team that includes producers Bob Young and John Tomlin along with Peter Brennan, the show’s creator and executive producer

A Current Affair is slated for a spring launch on the Fox owned-and-operated stations and will also be available to other interested stations at that time.