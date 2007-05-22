Tim Brooks To Exit Lifetime

Tim Brooks, executive VP of research at Lifetime Networks, will retire at the end of this year. According to the company, he plans to write full-time about television.

Brooks' 30-plus-year research career has included stints at NBC, USA and NW Ayer, as well as Lifetime. He is best known to media reporters as co-author of the "Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows" with Earle Marsh. TV Guide once referred to the book as "Encyclopedia Britannica of television."

“Whether it’s Gunsmoke, Dallas or Everybody Loves Raymond, even the longest-running television series eventually comes to an end, as does this phase of my work in television," said Brooks in announcing his retirement and demonstrating the turn of phrase that makes his reference book so readable.

Brooks was named executive VP research for Lifetime in 2003.