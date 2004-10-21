TILT Adds Two

Eddie Cibrian and Chris Bauer will join the ensemble cast of ESPN's original gambling drama, TILT, set to premiere Jan. 13 at 9 p.m.

Cibrian, best known for playing a firefighter for five seasons on the NBC drama Third Watch, will play Eddie Towne, a big-time poker player looking for vindication.

Bauer, who has made appearances on Third Watch and HBO’s The Wire, will play Lee Nickel, a Midwestern sheriff trying to bring down his brother’s murderer.

TILT, set at the World Poker Championships in Las Vegas, revolves around gamblers’ lives both at and away from the table as they duke it out for money and fame. Eight episodes of the show will air Tuesdays at 9 and 10 PM on ESPN.

The pilot is written and will be directed by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who wrote the screenplay for Runaway Jury. The duo will also executive produce several episodes of the show. Orly Adelson of Orly Adelson productions will also serve as an executive producer. Principal photography is set to begin early next month in Toronto.