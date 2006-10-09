Tilghman Becomes Full-Time Golf Commentator

Kelly Tilghman will become the first full-time female PGA Tour golf play-by-play commentator when The Golf Channel takes over as the Tour’s exclusive cable carrier in 2007.

The new team of Tilghman and lead analyst Nick Faldo will debut at the first round of the Mercedes-Benz Championship from Hawaii on January 4.

Tilghman, a former professional golfer, has been with The Golf Channel since its inception in a variety of roles.

The cable network’s announcing corps for its 43-tournament schedule will also include Peter Oosterhuis, Mark Rolfing, Dottie Pepper, Rocco Mediate, Rich Lerner, Frank Nobilo, Jerry Foltz and Steve Sands.

The Golf Channel will air part or all of every official Tour money event in 2007 in its new role as official cable partner of the Tour.When it has early-round coverage of an event that CBS or NBC will pick up over the weekend, the cable network will also use talent from that broadcast network.