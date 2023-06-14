TikTok Offers IAS For Brand Safety in More Countries

Integral Ad Science said it has expanded its relationship with TikTok, providing brand-safety metrics to advertisers in 23 additional markets.

Last October, the popular video app engaged IAS to provide advertisers with its Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement in seven countries including the United States.

Advertisers generally have concerns about sites featuring user generated content, and some TikTok videos feature disinformation and dangerous stunts.

“TikTok is committed to building a safe environment where communities can express themselves and be entertained,” states Chen-Lin Lee, Global Head of Measurement and Data Partnerships at TikTok.

. "We are excited to expand our partnership with IAS and offer brands around the world best-in-class reporting to ensure video-level transparency in dozens of languages and countries. We look forward to continued collaboration in providing transparency and confidence in TikTok's ability to present brand messages in safe and suitable environments,” Lee said.

IAS uses artificial intelligence to review video on a frame-by-frame basis in order to come up with its Total Media Quality metrics.

“IAS’s Total Media Quality for TikTok is powered by advanced AI-driven technology that analyzes video content with extraordinary depth, giving advertisers unmatched insights to run the most effective advertising campaigns,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. “This expanded partnership with TikTok is a strong vote of confidence that advertisers around the world rely on IAS to deliver powerful results.”

New markets were IAS will make quality data on TikTok available to advertisers are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

In addition to the U.S., the original markets are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore and the United Kingdom