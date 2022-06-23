TikTok Adds to Connected TV Viewing With Vizio Integration

Popular short-form social video app TikTok is coming to Vizio smart TVs.

The Vizio application launched Thursday on the Vizio home page with a dedicated carousel showing trending genres that viewers can search.

Last year, TikTok moved into the connected TV world with apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, Samsung and LG. YouTube, which also features user-generated videos accounts for about 6.7% of TV viewing, according to Nielsen, just behind Netflix's 6.8% share. YouTube reached more than 135 million people on connected TV in the U.S. in December 2021.

“TikTok is a cultural phenomenon redefining the meaning of entertainment, music, and video alike. Extending this unique app off the mobile phone and onto the biggest screen in the home is an important evolution of the Vizio TV experience,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development at Vizio. “The addition of the TikTok TV app invites families and friends to gather around the TV and immerse themselves in the latest viral videos, content from favorite creators, and discover new short-form videos in multiple categories.”

Vizio said the TikTok TV app has been specifically created for TV home-viewing, allowing viewers to find the most popular videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy, to food and animals. Vizio users with a TikTok account can link their accounts to enjoy content from their “For You” and “Following” feeds on the big screen.

"We're excited to bring TikTok to even more screens with our integration with Vizio, offering people a new way to experience the entertainment, joy, and creativity of TikTok together at home," said Dan Page, head of global business development, new screens at TikTok. ■