TikTok Makes Further U.S. Connected TV Push with App Support on Smart TVs Powered by Android TV, Google TV, Samsung and LG OS

According to the latest Nielsen figures, YouTube controls 6% of all connected TV viewing, trailing only Netflix (7%).

So it's not surprising that China's ByteDance would like to capture a little of that same momentum for TikTok, another short-form, user-generated video platform that surpassed 1 billion users worldwide in September on the Android mobile platform alone.

So, after debuting on Amazon Fire TV devices earlier this month, ByteDance said that the TikTok app is now supported by smart TVs sold in the U.S. powered by Android TV and Google TV, as well as Samsung and LG's native operating systems.

TikTok's connected TV initiative isn't brand new. For instance, the TikTok app debuted on Samsung TV's sold in Europe a year ago.

While describing its mobile apps as delivering "little bursts of joy," ByteDance said its TikTok mobile apps deliver “a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from our For You and Following feeds on the big screen. This includes the most liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals.”

Notably, TikTok still isn't supported by devices, including smart TVs, powered by the leading U.S. connected TV OS, Roku.