TikTok App Comes to Amazon Fire TV

Short form video app TikTok is making its first push off mobile phones and into the connected TV realm, gaining support for Amazon Fire TV devices in the U.S. and Canada.

"No more huddling around a cell phone to see the latest viral video—from your Fire TV, you can view and discover all your favorite TikTok videos. Just ask, “Alexa, open TikTok," Amazon said in a press release.

“TikTok is a household staple in our home and I’m thrilled the whole family can now enjoy their favorite TikTok videos together on the best screen in the house with TikTok on Fire TV,” said Daniel Rausch, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

Notably, Rausch took opportunity to plug Amazon's new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs.

“We love to pull up TikTok hands-free on our Fire TV Omni Series by just asking, ‘Alexa, play TikTok.’ We can’t wait to hear how our customers are enjoying the latest dance craze or viral trends with their families," he added.

Also notable: Amazon's connected TV rival, Roku, doesn't have access to TikTok, which announced back in late September that it has surpassed 1 billion users worldwide.