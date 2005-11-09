Tight Night in Tuesday Prime Time

NBC edged out CBS for first place among broadcast networks in Tuesday’s prime time.

NBC averaged a 4.6 rating/12 share during prime time in the lucrative adults 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen national ratings for Nov. 8. Meanwhile, CBS averaged a 4.5/11 in the demo.

In third, Fox wasn’t far behind, averaging 4.0/10 for the night. ABC (3.3/8) took fourth; The WB (2.2/5) was fifth; and UPN (1.2/3) was last.

CBS won the first hour of prime time: NCIS (4.2/11) held off NBC’s Biggest Loser (4.0/11) from 8-9 p.m. During that slot, Fox’s freshman drama Bones (2.7/7) fared only slightly better than WB franchise player Gilmore Girls (2.6/7).

Fox had the top-rated show of the night. House posted a 5.3/13 from 9-10 p.m., winning one of the most competitive slots on the fall schedule. In fact, NBC’s My Name Is Earl beat House during its 9-9:30 slot, posting a 5.2/13 to House’s 4.9/12-rated first half. (House surged nearly a full point from 9:30-10 to pull off its slim victory.) Meanwhile, ABC’s Commander in Chief continued to lose momentum. The show, which scored well above a 4 rating while House was on hiatus during the World Series, notched a 3.8/9, down from last week's 4.0/9. (Perhaps fans of the political drama were exercising their right to vote on election night.)

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (5.2/13) topped the 10 p.m. hour, followed by the second hour of CBS’ The Amazing Race (which ultimately finished with a 4.6/11 from 9-11) and ABC’s Boston Legal (3.5/9).