Tiger Woods Return Sets PGATour.com Records

The return of Tiger Woods to match play set records for PGATour.com Wednesday. Woods had been out of commission due to a knee injury since the 2008 U.S. Open in June.

PGATour.com streamed over 2.5 million videos that day, a record for the site, including hole-by-hole video coverage of Woods. However, the coverage of Woods was not live, but rather posted witha delay after he completed each hole.

The site also drew over 1 million unique users, the most since the U.S. Open playoff between Woods and Rocco Mediate last year.

"The return of Tiger Woods is a major sports story and, as indicated by the record-breaking numbers, fans rely on PGATour.com for the most comprehensive coverage of the action," said Matthew Hong, vice president and general manager of sports digital for Turner Sports, which operates the site for the PGA. "We are thrilled to offer unparalleled online coverage of all PGA Tour events and we will continue to provide a compelling live experience for golf fans throughout the season."