Tiger Woods' Comeback Victory Scores Big Ratings

Tiger Woods' comeback victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational Sunday on NBC delivered the highest rating of any golf tournament since last June’s U.S. Open, according to Nielsen Media Research.



The final round earned a 4.9/10 rating, a 23% increase from last year. The rating eclipses two major tournaments last year—The British Open and PGA Championship—which Woods did not play in because of knee surgery.



Woods won the Invitational by overcoming a five-shot deficit and birdying the final hole. It was his sixth time winning the tournament.