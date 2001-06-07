Tiger takes tourney rating to record

Tiger Woods led CBS to its strongest final-round Memorial Tournament ratings since 1984.

Woods' come-from-behind victory on Sunday June 3 scored a 5.0 rating/13 share in households, according to Nielsen Media Research. The final round rating topped last year's average by 32% and was the highest rated final day coverage of the Memorial since the 1984's 6.5/19.

The Memorial Tournament's two-day (Saturday and Sunday) averaged of a 4.2/11 was the highest rated two-day average since 1986. - Joe Schlosser