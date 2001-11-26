Tiger puts teeth in Skins Game ratings

What a difference a Tiger makes.

ABC said ratings for its annual Skins Game golf match with four top PGA players were up 62% this year. The match this year featured Tiger Woods (last year it didn't) and aired Saturday (Nov. 24) from 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. and averaged a 4.5 rating and a 9 share.

A year ago the match, minus Tiger, averaged a 2.3/6 airing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Steve McClellan