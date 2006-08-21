Tiger Pays Off For CBS Sports

Tiger Woods’ continuing return to form paid off for CBS Sports, as Sunday’s final-round coverage of the 2006 PGA Championship averaged a 7.2 rating/16 share in households, up 22% from last year’s 5.9/13 average for Phil Mickelson’s victory.

The rating was also the highest for the final round of the event since 2002, when Rich Beem’s narrow win over Woods earned an 8.0/17.

CBS’s coverage topped out at an 8.7/17 between 6:30-7 pm.

The network’s two-day average for Saturday and Sunday was a 6.0/14, up 18% from last year’s 5.1/12.