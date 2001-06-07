Tiger, Annika, David and Karrie on ABC

ABC is bringing together the top two male and female golfers in the world for a primetime special on Monday July 30.

Tiger Woods, David Duval, Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb are all set to compete in the Lincoln Financial Group Battle at Bighorn. The one-round match, which will be televised live from the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California, will pit Woods and Sorenstam against Duval and Webb in an alternate shot format.

The winners split $1.2 million, while the runners-up split $500,000. This is the third summer in a row ABC has carried a live made-for-golf telecast. - Joe Schlosser