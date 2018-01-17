‘The Tick’ Earns Second Season on Amazon

Amazon Studios has greenlit a second season of half-hour superhero comedy The Tick. Ben Edlund created the series, and will return, as will cast leads Peter Serafinowicz as The Tick and Griffin Newman as Arthur.

The second season will feature 10 episodes. It is expected to premiere in 2019.

“Ben has created a resounding hit while Peter and Griffin have brought Tick and Arthur to indelible life,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted series, Amazon Studios. “We can’t wait to bring fans more of the Tick universe soon.”

Season one debuted on Amazon Aug. 25. The second half of season one rolls Feb. 23, with six new episodes.

Sony Pictures Television produces The Tick, along with Amazon Studios.



“I am so excited that Amazon wants to continue this wildly fruitful collaboration and that this amazing cast gets to stay together, and that we get to build this mythos further, wider, deeper, and taller,” said Edlund, creator and executive producer. “We got a good ball of mud spinning with the right tilt of axis, I'm very happy we have this opportunity to keep peopling it.”

Besides Edlund, executive producers are Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld.

The Tick had debuted on Fox in 2001, with Patrick Warburton as The Tick. That series aired nine episodes.

Josephson told B&C that Amazon “seems like a really good home for us.”