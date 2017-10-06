‘The Tick’ Back on Amazon Feb. 23

The first season of The Tick will continue on Amazon with six new episodes starting Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Ben Edlund created the series, which started on Amazon Aug. 25.



The show features an accountant named Arthur, played by Griffin Newman, who suspects his city is controlled by a villain known as The Terror, played by Jackie Earle Haley. Arthur and The Tick, a hulking superhero played by Peter Serafinowicz, investigate the presence of The Tick in their city.



A different series about The Tick, also called The Tick, ran on Fox in 2001-2002.



Edlund told B&C The Tick is a unique way for Amazon to enter the superhero world. “We represent a really good way for Amazon to do it, and wink at the same time,” he said, “and not be as earnestly invested as a competitor of theirs.”