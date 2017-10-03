Amazon to Debut Brit Legal Drama ‘Fearless’ Oct. 27

Amazon will debut the U.K. legal thriller Fearless on Prime Friday, Oct. 27.



The series is executive produced by Homelandwriter/exec producer Patrick Harbinson and stars Helen McCrory and Sir Michael Gambon.

The show centers around human rights lawyer Emma Banville (McCrory), whose latest case will uncover a web of secrets with personal and national repercussions. Emma sets out to prove the innocence of a man who she feels was wrongly convicted for the murder of a schoolgirl 14 years earlier. She is prepared to go to extreme lengths to prove his innocence, but begins to sense powerful forces in the police and the intelligence services who want to stop her from uncovering the truth.

“We are excited to add this riveting drama to Prime Video,” said Brad Beale, VP, worldwide TV content acquisition, Amazon. “Patrick Harbinson is brilliant at telling gripping stories, and the compelling performances by the cast will keep viewers at the edge of their seats.”



Fearless premiered on ITV in the U.K. this summer. It is produced by Mammoth Screen for ITV in association with Weinstein Television in the U.K. Besides Harbinson, executive producers include Mammoth Screen’s managing director, Damien Timmer and Tom Mullens. The series was developed by Mammoth Creative Director Rebecca Keane and directed by Pete Travis.