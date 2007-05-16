Thursday Is "Unable To Avoid" TV On NBC
Remember when Thursday night used to be "must-see TV" at NBC. Now the network has modified that concept into "unable to avoid TV."
NBC Universal Thursday night will air a promo for the Universal theatrical, Evan Almighty, starring Steve Carell of NBC's The Office immediately after that show's 8:30 finale.
But wait, there's more. The promo will be roadblocked--air at the exact same time, which is 8:58--on 10 NBC Univeral-owned networks: NBC, MSNBC, SciFi, Bravo, USA, Universal HD, CNBC, Mun2, Chiller, and Sleuth. Then, an extended promo/preview--six minutes--will stream on NBC's broadband comedy site www.dotcomedy.com.
The promomtional push doesn't stop there. NBC has developed a microsite, Steve Almighty, that will start offering up daily plugs for the movie as well as content from Carell in The Office, Saturday Night Live and theatrical The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which was produced by, that's right, Universal.
