Thursday Night Is Right for CBS

CBS dominated Thursday night across the key ratings categories (with the exception of adults 18-34) with a Price is Right prime time special, CSI and Without a Trace. NBC, in repeat mode, was second in most of the categories but first in adult 18-34 with Friends, Good Morning Miami, Will & Grace, Scrubs and ER.

ABC edged Fox for third among adults 18-49 with Threat Matrix, Extreme Makeover and Prime Time Thursday. Fox edged ABC in adults 18-34 with Tru Calling and Simple Life. UPN aired wrestling and place fourth in adults 18-34, ahead of both ABC and The WB. The WB was sixth across the board with holiday fare.