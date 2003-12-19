Thursday Night Is Right for CBS
CBS dominated Thursday night across the key ratings categories (with the exception of adults 18-34) with a Price is Right prime time special, CSI and Without a Trace. NBC, in repeat mode, was second in most of the categories but first in adult 18-34 with Friends, Good Morning Miami, Will & Grace, Scrubs and ER.
ABC edged Fox for third among adults 18-49 with Threat Matrix, Extreme Makeover and Prime Time Thursday. Fox edged ABC in adults 18-34 with Tru Calling and Simple Life. UPN aired wrestling and place fourth in adults 18-34, ahead of both ABC and The WB. The WB was sixth across the board with holiday fare.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.