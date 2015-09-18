'Thursday Night Football' Scores Best-Ever Rating

Thursday Night Football on CBS and the NFL Network drew its best ratings ever with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos scoring a last minute win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game drew a 14.3 rating and 25 share in metered markets, up 4% from the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game that aired a year ago. That game drew a 13.7/23, which previously was the franchise’s highest rating.

During primetime, the Denver-Kansas City game drew a 12.9/23, similar to last year’s game. Viewership peeked from 11:30 p.m. ET to midnight with a 15/30.

Next week CBS and the NFL Network will show the New York Giants playing Washington.