Thursday is NBC-CBS tug-of-war
Thursday night's ratings battle was close for households and viewers
between NBC and CBS, while NBC was the clear winner in the key demos. CBS was
second in the demos, with Fox and ABC also-rans all night. CBS and NBC tied in
household share. NBC had a slight edge in household rating, while CBS had one in
total viewers.
At 8 p.m. EST, Friends on NBC dominated its half-hour in all of the key
categories, beating second-place Survivor on CBS by 7.5 million total
viewers.
From 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., though, 6 million viewers bailed from NBC and
Scrubs and gave the second half of Survivor a victory in
households and total viewers and a win among adults 25 through 54. Scrubs
held on to enough of its Friends lead-in audience to win adults 18
through 34 and 18 through 49.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., NBC posted 10-plus ratings in the key adult demos, CBS
in the 6 through 8 range and Fox and ABC 1s and 2s. ABC aired Monk, while Fox
had 30 Seconds to Fame.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS won big, with 13 million more viewers
than second-place NBC sitcoms Will & Grace and Good Morning,
Miami. CSI won the key demos and NBC took second, with Fox and ABC
well behind.
From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC recaptured the lead, with ER grabbing an 8
million-viewer advantage over Without a Trace on CBS. ER won all
of the major ratings categories by a wide margin. Trace was a distant
second.
For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers,
households: NBC 13.1 rating/21 share, CBS 12.9/21, ABC 5.1/8 and Fox 3.4/5.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 10.2/26, CBS 7.9/20, ABC 2.2/6 and Fox 2.1/5.
Meanwhile, in the weblet battle, UPN's WWE SmackDown! wrestling show
averaged a 4.0/6 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The WB Television Network averaged a 1.7/3 during the period
with its Thursday comedy block (Family Affair, Do Over, The Jamie Kennedy
Experiment and Off Centre).
